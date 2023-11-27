Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clarke County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomasville High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Brewton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McIntosh High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.