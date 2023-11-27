Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Chilton County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Isabella High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Verbena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.