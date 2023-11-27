Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Butler County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Straughn High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
