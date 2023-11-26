The Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has piled up 48 carries for 248 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Spears also averages 17.8 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 178 yards.

Spears has one rushing touchdown this year.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0

