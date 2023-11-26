Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Young had 26 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 136-108 win versus the Wizards.

We're going to examine Young's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 26.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 Assists 9.5 10.6 PRA -- 39.5 PR -- 28.9 3PM 2.5 2.9



Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 18.7% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.5 per contest.

Young is averaging 7.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 21st in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 107.6 points per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 43.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the league.

Conceding 24.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/27/2023 40 30 3 10 4 2 1 4/25/2023 44 38 4 13 5 0 2 4/23/2023 41 35 3 15 4 0 2 4/21/2023 37 32 6 9 2 2 1 4/18/2023 34 24 3 6 2 0 2 4/15/2023 35 16 3 8 1 0 2 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

