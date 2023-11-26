Sunday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) and the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at Ramsey Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-65 and heavily favors Western Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Ramsey Center

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 80, North Alabama 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-14.7)

Western Carolina (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.4 per contest to rank 258th in college basketball.

North Alabama is 173rd in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents average.

North Alabama connects on 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.0 (129th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

North Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 15.2 per game (336th in college basketball) and force 15.4 (44th in college basketball).

