The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.4% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, North Alabama has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 157th.
  • The Lions' 78.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts give up.
  • North Alabama is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.0 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Alabama averaged 12.0 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.8).
  • The Lions conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, North Alabama drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) as well.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Mississippi State L 81-54 Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Jacksonville State W 61-59 Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ UT Martin L 105-103 Skyhawk Arena
11/26/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
11/30/2023 Tennessee Tech - Flowers Hall
12/2/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

