The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) are favored (-7.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -7.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for North Alabama's contests this season is 153.2, 4.7 more points than this game's total.

North Alabama are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

North Alabama was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Lions have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

North Alabama has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 10 35.7% 73.9 148 70.7 145 141.8 North Alabama 13 48.1% 74.1 148 74.3 145 143.9

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

North Alabama has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66 points.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 16-12-0 1-1 12-15-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 4-6 16-11-0

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina North Alabama 9-5 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 8-10 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

