The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 74.1 119th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 74.3 297th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.1 229th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 221st 12.5 Assists 11.5 304th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.