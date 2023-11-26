The UTEP Miners (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

TV: ESPN+

North Alabama vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 69.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 67.3 the Miners allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, North Alabama is 2-1.

UTEP's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The Miners put up 5.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Lions give up (70.2).

When UTEP scores more than 70.2 points, it is 1-1.

North Alabama has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.

The Miners shoot 37.8% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions' 39.3 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Miners have conceded.

North Alabama Leaders

Alexis Callins: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.0 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

5.0 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Alyssa Clutter: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG% Rhema Pegues: 8.0 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8.0 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Emily Jones: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

North Alabama Schedule