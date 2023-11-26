North Alabama vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (3-3) against the North Alabama Lions (2-3) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.
The Lions' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 70-63 victory against UT Martin.
North Alabama vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
North Alabama vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 73, North Alabama 64
Other ASUN Predictions
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- North Alabama has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Alabama is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.
North Alabama Leaders
- Alexis Callins: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 5 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Alyssa Clutter: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Rhema Pegues: 8 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Emily Jones: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 69.2 points per game (155th in college basketball) and giving up 70.2 (274th in college basketball).
