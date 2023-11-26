Predators vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 26
Something has to give when the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2, riding a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Nashville Predators (9-10, winners of four straight). The contest on Sunday, November 26 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
In the past 10 outings for the Predators, their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has allowed 33 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 42 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (19.0% conversion rate).
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.
Predators vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Jets 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators vs Jets Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a record of 9-10 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime games.
- Nashville has earned four points (2-3-0) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Predators recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Predators have earned 18 points in their 12 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal in eight games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-4-0.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 6-6-0 (12 points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Predators went 3-4-0 in those contests (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|7th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|13th
|10th
|2.89
|Goals Allowed
|3.26
|17th
|12th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.5
|13th
|6th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|20th
|18.46%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|27th
|73.77%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.44%
|29th
Predators vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
