The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on November 26, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Grizzlies score just 0.8 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Timberwolves allow (107).

Memphis is 2-4 when it scores more than 107 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are not as good offensively, putting up 104.3 points per game, compared to 107.9 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 113 points per game at home, compared to 114.4 away.

This year the Grizzlies are averaging fewer assists at home (22.9 per game) than on the road (25.1).

Grizzlies Injuries