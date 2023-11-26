Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - November 26
Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12), which currently has six players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) at FedExForum on Sunday, November 26 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 110-89 loss to the Suns in their most recent game on Friday. In the Grizzlies' loss, Santi Aldama led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists).
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Eye
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5.0
|Xavier Tillman
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|9.3
|6.7
|2.4
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2.0
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSN
