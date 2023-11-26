Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at FedExForum as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|217.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 217.5 points in seven of 15 outings.
- Memphis' games this year have had a 219.9-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis has gone 5-10-0 ATS this year.
- The Grizzlies have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win one time (12.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|9
|60%
|113
|219.2
|107
|220.7
|221.2
|Grizzlies
|7
|46.7%
|106.2
|219.2
|113.7
|220.7
|222.6
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over four times.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (2-5-0). Away, it is .375 (3-5-0).
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.2 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 107 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-4 overall record in games it scores more than 107 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|5-10
|2-1
|6-9
|Timberwolves
|9-6
|4-2
|9-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|106.2
|113
|29
|16
|2-4
|5-3
|2-4
|7-1
|113.7
|107
|18
|4
|5-4
|7-1
|3-6
|7-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.