The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) after winning three road games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Hawks 113

Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)

Celtics (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.1

The Celtics' .500 ATS win percentage (8-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .333 mark (5-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it in fewer games (43.8% of the time) than Atlanta (66.7%).

The Celtics have a .733 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-4) this season while the Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-2).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the second-best team in the league in points scored (124.9 per game) but fourth-worst in points allowed (121.7).

Atlanta is 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.1) and sixth in rebounds allowed (42.3).

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Atlanta is 21st in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.5).

With 13.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.5% from downtown, the Hawks are ninth and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

