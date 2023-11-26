The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center, airing at 11:30 AM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 63 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Liberty has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.

Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 75.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 72 the Flames give up.

Alabama is 4-0 when scoring more than 72 points.

Liberty is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

The Crimson Tide shoot 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames allow defensively.

The Flames make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.4 PTS, 2 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

16.4 PTS, 2 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jessica Timmons: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Aaliyah Nye: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Essence Cody: 8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Alabama Schedule