The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-2) face the Auburn Tigers (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Neville Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 59.5 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 57.2 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 57.2 points, Alabama A&M is 2-1.

Auburn's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.

The Tigers record just 0.7 more points per game (64.0) than the Bulldogs allow (63.3).

Auburn has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Alabama A&M is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.0 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 39.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama A&M Schedule