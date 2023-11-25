Paul Bunyan's Axe is the prize when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are only 2-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-2) 42.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-2.5) 41.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Badgers are 3-5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
  • Minnesota is 3-8-0 ATS this year.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Wisconsin & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

