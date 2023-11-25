Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 13 college football slate includes seven games involving schools from the Sun Belt. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
