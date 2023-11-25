Week 13 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking to see how the three games featuring CUSA teams played out in Week 13 of the college football schedule?. Read on for results and the top performers from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International | Liberty vs. UTEP | Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State
Week 13 CUSA Results
Western Kentucky 41 Florida International 28
- Pregame Favorite: Western Kentucky (-11.5)
- Pregame Total: 54.5
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Austin Reed (26-for-35, 280 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Markese Stepp (7 ATT, 32 YDS)
- Receiving: Malachi Corley (8 TAR, 6 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
Florida International Leaders
- Passing: Keyone Jenkins (27-for-49, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (7 ATT, 20 YDS)
- Receiving: Kris Mitchell (15 TAR, 8 REC, 116 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida International
|Western Kentucky
|301
|Total Yards
|407
|249
|Passing Yards
|333
|52
|Rushing Yards
|74
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Liberty 42 UTEP 28
- Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Liberty Leaders
- Passing: Kaidon Salter (4-for-11, 22 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Quinton Cooley (13 ATT, 83 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: CJ Daniels (5 TAR, 2 REC, 12 YDS, 1 TD)
UTEP Leaders
- Passing: Cade McConnell (12-for-25, 164 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mike Franklin (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kelly Akharaiyi (9 TAR, 5 REC, 109 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|UTEP
|Liberty
|271
|Total Yards
|469
|221
|Passing Yards
|28
|50
|Rushing Yards
|441
|1
|Turnovers
|3
New Mexico State 20 Jacksonville State 17
- Pregame Favorite: Jacksonville State (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
New Mexico State Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (23-for-34, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (19 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Trent Hudson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Passing: Zion Webb (17-for-30, 248 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Malik Jackson (8 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (8 TAR, 7 REC, 134 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State
|Jacksonville State
|455
|Total Yards
|333
|269
|Passing Yards
|248
|186
|Rushing Yards
|85
|4
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's CUSA Games
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 22 Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)
