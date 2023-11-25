The North Texas Mean Green (4-7) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they host the UAB Blazers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

North Texas owns the ninth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (482.4 yards per game), but rank worst defensively (472.8 yards allowed per game). UAB ranks 23rd-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (416.0), but at least it has been getting things done on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in total yards per contest (444.0).

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

UAB vs. North Texas Key Statistics

UAB North Texas 444.0 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.4 (15th) 416.0 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.8 (131st) 154.7 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.0 (26th) 289.3 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (14th) 20 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno leads UAB with 2,841 yards on 263-of-353 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 177 rushing yards (16.1 ypg) on 87 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Brown Jr., has carried the ball 140 times for 687 yards (62.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 369 receiving yards (33.5 per game) on 40 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Lee Beebe has taken 45 carries and totaled 259 yards with two touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has totaled 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 760 (69.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has collected 427 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 49 receptions.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,979 yards (270.8 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 62.7% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 188 rushing yards on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has racked up 885 yards on 125 carries while finding the end zone four times.

This season, Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 104 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 886 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 87 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 39 passes for 451 yards (41.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has compiled 34 catches for 434 yards, an average of 39.5 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

