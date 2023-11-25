Our projection model predicts the North Texas Mean Green will defeat the UAB Blazers on Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Apogee Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UAB vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (-2) Under (73.5) North Texas 37, UAB 32

Week 13 AAC Predictions

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

UAB is a 3-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

Blazers games have hit the over in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

UAB games this year have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 13.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mean Green's implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Mean Green are 6-4-1 against the spread this season.

North Texas has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Mean Green have seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 73.5 points, 9.3 higher than the average total in North Texas games this season.

Blazers vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 33.5 36.6 36.4 37 31.2 36.3 UAB 28.8 36.2 35.3 32.2 21 41

