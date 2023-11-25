Sun Belt opponents square off when the Troy Trojans (9-2) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Troy is favored by 16.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

On defense, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best by surrendering just 16.6 points per game. The offense ranks 55th (29.2 points per game). With 359.4 total yards per game on offense, Southern Miss ranks 88th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 107th, surrendering 411.2 total yards per contest.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Troy vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -16.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Troy Recent Performance

The Trojans have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, putting up 371 total yards per game during that stretch (-56-worst). They've been more competent defensively, giving up 303 total yards per contest (27th).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Trojans have averaged 34.7 points per game over their last three contests (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 16 points on defense over that timeframe (37th-ranked).

Over Troy's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 76th in passing offense (251.3 passing yards per game) and -20-worst in passing defense (226.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Trojans have been bottom-25 in rushing offense with 119.7 rushing yards per game (-54-worst) and top-25 in rushing defense with 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game (20th-best).

In their past three contests, the Trojans have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Troy has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Three of Troy's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

Troy is 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

Troy has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 90.0% chance to win.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,846 yards (258.7 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 238 times for 1,281 yards (116.5 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 17 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 59 times for 288 yards (26.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 769 yards as a receiver have come on 53 receptions (out of 81 targets) with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 47 passes and hauled in 37 receptions for 512 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Javon Solomon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has nine TFL and 35 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 54 tackles, six TFL, and one sack.

Reddy Steward has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 33 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended to his name.

