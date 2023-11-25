The Troy Trojans (9-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-16.5) 47.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 47.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Troy vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Troy has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Southern Miss has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.