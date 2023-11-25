The Texas State Bobcats (6-5) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) and the 22nd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jaguars are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Texas State matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

South Alabama vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-5.5) 58.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-5.5) 58.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

South Alabama vs. Texas State Betting Trends

South Alabama has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Texas State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

