South Alabama vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Texas State Bobcats (6-5) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) and the 22nd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jaguars are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Texas State matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
South Alabama vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-5.5)
|58.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-5.5)
|58.5
|-225
|+184
South Alabama vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- South Alabama has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
- Texas State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
