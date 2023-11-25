Based on our computer projection model, the South Alabama Jaguars will beat the Texas State Bobcats when the two teams play at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

South Alabama vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-5.5) Under (58.5) South Alabama 33, Texas State 23

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Jaguars have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jaguars have four wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 5.5 points or more, South Alabama has gone 3-4 against the spread.

Out of 11 Jaguars games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 7.9 more than the average point total for South Alabama games this season.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Texas State is 2-1 against the spread.

Out of the Bobcats' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Texas State games this season is 2.9 more points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Jaguars vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 29.7 19.2 31.5 16.8 27.6 22 Texas State 34.5 32.9 38.2 26.6 31.5 38.2

