The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. South Alabama matchup.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

South Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Maryland (-14.5) 132.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maryland (-14.5) 131.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

South Alabama has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Maryland has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Terrapins games has hit the over.

