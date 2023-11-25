Saturday's contest between the Denver Pioneers (1-3) and the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2) at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Denver squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 73-62 loss to Nevada in their last game on Friday.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

South Alabama vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 70, South Alabama 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

South Alabama has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 349) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Zena Elias: 10.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.8 FG%

10.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.8 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Michiyah Simmons: 8.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

8.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kiana Anderson: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars' +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of putting up 70.2 points per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (205th in college basketball).

