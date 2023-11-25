How to Watch the Samford vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Samford vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 13 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up (54.2).
- Samford has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.
- Southern Miss is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The 78.4 points per game the Eagles score are 20.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.4).
- When Southern Miss puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
- When Samford allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
- The Bulldogs' 43 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG%
- Lexie Pritchard: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Sadie Stetson: 6.4 PTS, 3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Troy
|W 65-61
|Trojan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-47
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
