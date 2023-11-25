The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 13 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up (54.2).

Samford has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.

Southern Miss is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The 78.4 points per game the Eagles score are 20.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.4).

When Southern Miss puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.

When Samford allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Eagles are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs' 43 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG% Lexie Pritchard: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG%

11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG% Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Sadie Stetson: 6.4 PTS, 3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

6.4 PTS, 3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Masyn Marchbanks: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Schedule