The Samford Bulldogs (0-2) will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank
28th 78.7 Points Scored 70.8 195th
227th 71.6 Points Allowed 73.8 284th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th
289th 11.7 Assists 11.7 289th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

