Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) and Samford Bulldogs (4-1) going head to head at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulldogs' last outing was a 71-59 loss to North Texas on Friday.

Samford vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Samford vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Samford 60

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Samford is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 139) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 281) on November 14

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 331) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG% Lexie Pritchard: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG%

11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG% Carly Heidger: 10.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Sadie Stetson: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

6.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Masyn Marchbanks: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

