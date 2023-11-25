How to Watch Samford vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Samford Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% lower than the 53.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 362nd.
- The 78.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 12.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (91.6).
- Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 91.6 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Samford fared better in home games last season, posting 81.4 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- When it comes to total threes made, Samford fared better when playing at home last year, draining 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 35% three-point percentage at home and a 35.4% clip in away games.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 99-67
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|W 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
