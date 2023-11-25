The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on WSN.

Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: WSN

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Volunteers' 85.0 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 67.0 the Sooners give up.
  • Tennessee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
  • Oklahoma has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.0 points.
  • The 85.3 points per game the Sooners put up are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers allow (74.8).
  • Oklahoma has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.
  • Tennessee is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.
  • The Sooners shoot 47.0% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede defensively.
  • The Volunteers shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Sooners allow.

Oklahoma Leaders

  • Payton Verhulst: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)
  • Skylar Vann: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Sahara Williams: 10.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%
  • Lexy Keys: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)

Tennessee Leaders

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Alabama State W 92-46 Lloyd Noble Center
11/19/2023 @ Virginia W 82-67 John Paul Jones Arena
11/23/2023 Princeton L 77-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
12/1/2023 Grambling - Lloyd Noble Center
12/9/2023 UNLV - Lloyd Noble Center

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Memphis W 84-74 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 Troy W 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena

