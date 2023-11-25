Big 12 opponents match up when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Kansas is totaling 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 34th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 68th, giving up 26.6 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Cincinnati is compiling 24.8 points per contest (80th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS on defense (28.3 points allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Kansas Cincinnati 422.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.7 (35th) 380.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (74th) 202.2 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.8 (7th) 220.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.9 (78th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards (130.1 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has racked up 1,103 yards on 173 carries while finding the end zone 13 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 111 times for 574 yards (52.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's leads his squad with 576 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 39.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 24 catches for 396 yards, an average of 36.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 2,115 passing yards (192.3 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 499 yards (45.4 ypg) on 142 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 174 times for 941 yards (85.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson paces his squad with 752 receiving yards on 54 catches with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 40 passes and compiled 542 receiving yards (49.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 258 reciving yards (23.5 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.