Two of the nation's top rushing attacks clash when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) bring college football's third-ranked running game into a contest against the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3), who have the No. 12 run game, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Gamecocks are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline
BetMGM Jacksonville State (-2.5) 50.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Jacksonville State (-1.5) 50.5 -126 +105 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Gamecocks have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • New Mexico State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Aggies have an ATS record of 4-1-1.

