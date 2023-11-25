The New Mexico State Aggies should come out on top in their game versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico State (+2.5) Under (50.5) New Mexico State 26, Jacksonville State 23

Week 13 CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Against the spread, the Gamecocks are 7-2-0 this year.

Jacksonville State has a perfect 3-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Gamecocks games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Jacksonville State games have had an average of 55.1 points this season, 4.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies have a 7-2-1 record against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is 4-1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Aggies games have gone over the point total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The average point total for New Mexico State this season is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Gamecocks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 31.0 20.4 29.3 13.7 33.0 28.4 New Mexico State 28.9 19.9 32.4 19.8 26.4 20.0

