Dejounte Murray and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) square off against the Washington Wizards (2-13) at Capital One Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSE

MNMT, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks won their previous game against the Nets, 147-145 in OT, on Wednesday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 43 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 43 4 9 2 0 8 De'Andre Hunter 25 11 0 1 2 2 Dejounte Murray 20 6 8 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's numbers for the season are 26 points, 10.7 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.

Murray is putting up 21.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Clint Capela posts 10.7 points, 9.9 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 62.7% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Young, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.