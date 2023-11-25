Player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 26.5 point total set for Young on Saturday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (26.0).

His per-game rebound average -- 2.6 -- is 0.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Young has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -204)

The 20.5-point prop total set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (21.6).

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Murray has averaged 5.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.9 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108)

The 14.5-point over/under for Jalen Johnson on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Kuzma's 23.6 points per game are 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

Kuzma averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 17.7 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).

He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 3.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Poole has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

