Player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 26.5 point total set for Young on Saturday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (26.0).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 2.6 -- is 0.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).
  • Young's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (10.5).
  • Young has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -204)
  • The 20.5-point prop total set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (21.6).
  • He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
  • Murray has averaged 5.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.9 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB
14.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 14.5-point over/under for Jalen Johnson on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • Kuzma's 23.6 points per game are 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).
  • Kuzma averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)
  • The 17.7 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).
  • He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (2.5).
  • Poole has averaged 3.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
  • Poole has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.