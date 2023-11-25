Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.
Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Fresno State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-5.5)
|47.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-5.5)
|47.5
|-225
|+184
Fresno State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Fresno State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- San Diego State is 6-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Aztecs have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Fresno State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds
|San Diego State
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
