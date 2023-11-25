Florida State vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Florida Gators (5-6) will look to upset the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Florida matchup.
Florida State vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-6.5)
|50.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-6.5)
|49.5
|-245
|+198
Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Florida State is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Florida is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Florida State & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3300
|Bet $100 to win $3300
|Florida
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
