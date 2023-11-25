The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 147-145 win over the Nets (his last action) Capela put up 14 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Capela's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 10.7 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 Assists -- 0.9 PRA -- 21.5 PR -- 20.6



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Wizards

Capela is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

The Hawks rank 26th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 124.3 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 50.8 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, allowing 29.2 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 21 10 11 0 0 0 1

