The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl takes place on Saturday, November 25 with the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup.

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-14.5) 49 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 48.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Auburn has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

Alabama has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

