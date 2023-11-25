Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Arizona vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 35, Arizona State 15

Arizona 35, Arizona State 15 Arizona has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Arizona State has won two of the 10 games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Sun Devils have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (-12.5)



Arizona (-12.5) In 10 Arizona games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Arizona State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 12.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Arizona and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points seven times this season.

In the Arizona State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.4 points per game, 0.1 points fewer than the point total of 49.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.1 55.1 61.1 Implied Total AVG 34.5 32.4 36.6 ATS Record 8-2-0 5-0-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 54.3 48 Implied Total AVG 33 33.5 32.3 ATS Record 5-4-1 2-3-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-5 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.