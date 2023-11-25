Alabama vs. Oregon November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (4-1) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Alabama vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Alabama Players to Watch
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Couisnard: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nate Bittle: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oregon Players to Watch
Alabama vs. Oregon Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|103rd
|79.6
|Points Scored
|97.6
|1st
|132nd
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|194th
|43rd
|38.4
|Rebounds
|36.6
|87th
|126th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|117th
|111th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|10.4
|19th
|194th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.6
|111th
|10th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|11.4
|150th
