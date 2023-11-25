A pair of streaking squads meet when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson Tide, victors in six in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide score an average of 78.0 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Alabama has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Gonzaga is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 78.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 37.5 more points per game (85.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (47.7).

When Gonzaga scores more than 47.7 points, it is 5-1.

When Alabama gives up fewer than 85.2 points, it is 6-0.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 48.8% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

The Crimson Tide shoot 46.9% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jessica Timmons: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Essence Cody: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG% Loyal McQueen: 10.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Alabama Schedule