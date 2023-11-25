A pair of streaking squads meet when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson Tide, victors in six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 78.0 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65.8 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Alabama has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
  • Gonzaga is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 78.0 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 37.5 more points per game (85.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (47.7).
  • When Gonzaga scores more than 47.7 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Alabama gives up fewer than 85.2 points, it is 6-0.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 48.8% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 46.9% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Jessica Timmons: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
  • Essence Cody: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG%
  • Loyal McQueen: 10.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 South Florida W 70-41 Foster Auditorium
11/19/2023 @ Little Rock W 63-39 Jack Stephens Center
11/24/2023 Louisville W 78-73 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Gonzaga - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Liberty - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.