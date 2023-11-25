How to Watch the Alabama vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson Tide, victors in six in a row.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 78.0 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Alabama has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
- Gonzaga is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 78.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 37.5 more points per game (85.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (47.7).
- When Gonzaga scores more than 47.7 points, it is 5-1.
- When Alabama gives up fewer than 85.2 points, it is 6-0.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 48.8% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 46.9% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Jessica Timmons: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
- Essence Cody: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG%
- Loyal McQueen: 10.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|South Florida
|W 70-41
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 63-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/24/2023
|Louisville
|W 78-73
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
