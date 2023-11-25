The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama ranks 51st in total offense this season (405.3 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 405.3 yards allowed per game. With 357.2 total yards per game on offense, Auburn ranks 89th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 49th, allowing 353.4 total yards per contest.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Alabama vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Alabama Auburn 405.3 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (94th) 310.5 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (40th) 176.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (20th) 229.0 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.9 (121st) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,267 yards passing for Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 332 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 737 yards on 151 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 86 times for 467 yards (42.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 642 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 467 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobe Prentice has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 1,580 passing yards (143.6 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes. He's tossed 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 463 yards (42.1 ypg) on 110 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 132 times for 772 yards (70.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather leads his squad with 349 receiving yards on 33 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has caught 30 passes and compiled 300 receiving yards (27.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has racked up 238 reciving yards (21.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

