The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) face the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -7.5 138.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State has played four games this season that have had more than 138.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Alabama State's games this season has been 158.8, 20.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alabama State is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama State has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Hornets have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama State has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 2 40% 73 151.5 72 152.3 132.7 Alabama State 4 80% 78.5 151.5 80.3 152.3 150.5

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets score an average of 78.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72 points, Alabama State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 5-0-0 0-0 3-2-0 Alabama State 4-1-0 3-1 4-1-0

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Merrimack Alabama State 10-6 Home Record 5-5 8-8 Away Record 2-18 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

