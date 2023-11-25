How to Watch Alabama State vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) take on the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 25th.
- The Hornets score 6.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Warriors allow (72.0).
- Alabama State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama State scored more points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (61.7) last season.
- At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they allowed away (77.0).
- At home, Alabama State knocked down 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|@ Samford
|L 99-67
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 88-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/13/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
