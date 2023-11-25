The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) take on the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Hornets score 6.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Warriors allow (72.0).

Alabama State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama State scored more points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (61.7) last season.

At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they allowed away (77.0).

At home, Alabama State knocked down 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule