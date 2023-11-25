The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) battle the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 55% from the field, 12.9% higher than the 42.1% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 126th.

The Crimson Tide's 97.6 points per game are 29.4 more points than the 68.2 the Ducks allow.

Alabama has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama scored more points at home (89.5 per game) than away (73.7) last season.

The Crimson Tide conceded fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (69) last season.

Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule